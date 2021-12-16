Overview

Dr. Harry Teicher, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus, Swedish Edmonds Campus, Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.



Dr. Teicher works at Swedish Gastroenterology Clinic in Seattle, WA with other offices in Burien, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.