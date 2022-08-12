Overview

Dr. Harry Sun, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Sun works at Associates in Transplant and General Surgery in Livingston, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

