Overview

Dr. Harry Sukumaran, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Sukumaran works at Pain Clinic Of Michigan in Rochester Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.