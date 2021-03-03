Dr. Harry Sukumaran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sukumaran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Sukumaran, MD
Dr. Harry Sukumaran, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.
United Pain Therapies Pllc2820 Crooks Rd Ste 100, Rochester Hills, MI 48309 Directions (248) 266-9137
Hospital Affiliations
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Paramount
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
This was my first appointment with Dr. Harry and was very impressed. This was not the doctor that my orthopedic spine surgeon sent me to but somehow this is where I ended up. After reading about him, I believe that someone above is looking out for me as he is exactly what I need. He is awesome and I would highly recommend him.
- Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
- English
- 1356546709
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Michgan State University
Dr. Sukumaran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sukumaran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sukumaran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sukumaran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sukumaran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sukumaran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sukumaran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.