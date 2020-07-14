Overview

Dr. Harry Steinberg, MD is a Pulmonologist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Steinberg works at Lake Success Ophthalmic Associates PC in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Emphysema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.