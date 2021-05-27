Overview

Dr. Harry South, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Medford, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Morehouse Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Princeton Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton, Saint Francis Medical Center and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.



Dr. South works at Virtua Cardiology in Medford, NJ with other offices in Moorestown, NJ and Columbus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

