Dr. Harry South, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Medford, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Morehouse Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Princeton Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton, Saint Francis Medical Center and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.
Locations
Virtua Cardiology - Medford128 Route 70 Ste G, Medford, NJ 08055 Directions (856) 291-8855
Virtua Cardiology - Moorestown401 Young Ave Ste 275, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Directions (856) 291-8855
Virtua Cardiology - Columbus1 Sheffield Dr Ste 201, Columbus, NJ 08022 Directions (856) 291-8855
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Harry South, MD
- Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1780817205
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
- Morehouse Sch Of Med
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
- Princeton Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- Virtua Vorhees Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. South has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. South using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. South has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. South has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. South on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. South. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. South.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. South, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. South appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.