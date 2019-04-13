Dr. Harry Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Schwartz, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Einstein Practice Plan, Inc60 Township Line Rd, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Directions (215) 663-6000
Albert Einstein Healthcare Network1200 W Tabor Rd Rm 104, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 663-6856
Dr. Swartz is an excellent doctor. He takes his time to listen and try to come to a resolution. Straight the point, no sugar coating. Dr Swartz is excellent in what he does and I highly recommend him. A1!
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Cooper Hospital University Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
