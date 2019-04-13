See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Elkins Park, PA
Dr. Harry Schwartz, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Harry Schwartz, MD

Sports Medicine
5 (49)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Harry Schwartz, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Schwartz works at Einstein Ophthamology in Elkins Park, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Virtua Health
Compare with other Sports Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Allen Harris, DO
Dr. Allen Harris, DO
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Vincent Marchese, DO
Dr. Vincent Marchese, DO
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Thomas Plut, DO
Dr. Thomas Plut, DO
8 (82)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Virtua Health.

Locations

  1. 1
    Einstein Practice Plan, Inc
    60 Township Line Rd, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 663-6000
  2. 2
    Albert Einstein Healthcare Network
    1200 W Tabor Rd Rm 104, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 663-6856

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adhesive Capsulitis
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Adhesive Capsulitis
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 49 ratings
Patient Ratings (49)
5 Star
(46)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Schwartz?

Apr 13, 2019
Dr. Swartz is an excellent doctor. He takes his time to listen and try to come to a resolution. Straight the point, no sugar coating. Dr Swartz is excellent in what he does and I highly recommend him. A1!
Caira Byrd in Philadelphia, PA — Apr 13, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Harry Schwartz, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Harry Schwartz, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Schwartz to family and friends

Dr. Schwartz's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Schwartz

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Harry Schwartz, MD.

About Dr. Harry Schwartz, MD

Specialties
  • Sports Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 38 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1710924758
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
Residency
Internship
  • Cooper Hospital University Medical Center
Internship
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Harry Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

49 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Harry Schwartz, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.