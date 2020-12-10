Dr. Harry Schneider, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schneider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Schneider, DPM
Overview
Dr. Harry Schneider, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHA Cambridge Hospital.
Locations
CHA Cambridge Hospital1493 Cambridge St, Cambridge, MA 02139 Directions (617) 665-2555
CHA Everett Hospital103 Garland St, Everett, MA 02149 Directions (617) 665-2555
Hospital Affiliations
- CHA Cambridge Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schneider explains every detail of the condition and explains what can be done, to improve the condition, in full detail. He is very knowledgeable and he is also a very pleasant doctor, in whom to communicate. He has operated on my right foot twice, very major reconstructive surgery with further complications. I have had to call him and go see him, for these issues and he is ALWAYS very nice and once again explores and explains everything! The medical profession should use Dr. Schneider, as a role model, for all doctors to emulate. I am very serious. He and Dr. Georgios Poniros DPM, Leominster, Ma. are both superior doctors with no egos, whatsoever!
About Dr. Harry Schneider, DPM
- Podiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1245342914
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schneider has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schneider accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schneider has seen patients for Foot Fracture and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schneider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneider. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.