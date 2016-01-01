Dr. Harry Saperstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saperstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Saperstein, MD
Dr. Harry Saperstein, MD is a Dermatologist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Suzanne L. Berkman MD FAAD8920 Wilshire Blvd Ste 545, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 854-3003
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Saperstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saperstein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saperstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saperstein has seen patients for Skin Discoloration, Excision of Skin Lesion and Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saperstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Saperstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saperstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saperstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saperstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.