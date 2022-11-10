Dr. Harry Salinas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salinas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Salinas, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Harry Salinas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, South Miami Hospital, Baptist Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
- Baptist Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
With my breast cancer diagnosis last year I was scared of everything. When I consulted w Dr Salinas he helped my anxiety to settle. He is so kind and very nice on the eyes!
- Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Mass.
- General Surgery, Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Mass.
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Salinas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Salinas using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Salinas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salinas has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salinas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Salinas speaks Spanish.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Salinas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salinas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salinas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salinas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.