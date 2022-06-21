Dr. Harry Roach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Roach, MD
Overview
Dr. Harry Roach, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
Locations
Hematology & Oncology Specialists LLC4228 Houma Blvd Ste 130, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 264-5142
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My husband needed surgery. It was a very long surgery they said about 8 hours. I waited in the room and it was a 10 hour surgery. They brought him to ICU so I didn’t get to see him. Dr Roach called me 2 hours later at midnight and said he had to take him back to surgery. He then called me 5 hours later and said he found the problem. He takes the Dr. oath very seriously, he’s going to do everything he can for his patients. I can’t begin to thank him enough. Absolutely an excellent Dr.
About Dr. Harry Roach, MD
- General Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tulane Affil Hosps
- Tulane U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Roach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roach.
