Dr. Harry Roach, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (6)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Dr. Harry Roach, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.

Dr. Roach works at Internal Medicine in Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Hematology & Oncology Specialists LLC
    Hematology & Oncology Specialists LLC
    4228 Houma Blvd Ste 130, Metairie, LA 70006 (504) 264-5142

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  East Jefferson General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Carotid Artery Disease
Aneurysm
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Carotid Artery Disease
Aneurysm

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Jun 21, 2022
    My husband needed surgery. It was a very long surgery they said about 8 hours. I waited in the room and it was a 10 hour surgery. They brought him to ICU so I didn't get to see him. Dr Roach called me 2 hours later at midnight and said he had to take him back to surgery. He then called me 5 hours later and said he found the problem. He takes the Dr. oath very seriously, he's going to do everything he can for his patients. I can't begin to thank him enough. Absolutely an excellent Dr.
    Pamela Rodrigue — Jun 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Harry Roach, MD

    General Surgery
    43 years of experience
    English
    1396745089
    Education & Certifications

    Tulane Affil Hosps
    Tulane U, School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harry Roach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roach is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Roach has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Roach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

