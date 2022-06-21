Overview

Dr. Harry Roach, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.



Dr. Roach works at Internal Medicine in Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.