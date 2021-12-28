Dr. Harry Renco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Renco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Renco, MD
Overview
Dr. Harry Renco, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They completed their residency with Indiana University Hosps
Dr. Renco works at
Locations
-
1
MDVIP - Louisville, Kentucky9403 WESTPORT RD, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 430-0258
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Renco?
Dr Renco has been my primary doctor for 25 years. He is excellent in his approach to my overall health. He takes the time to discuss any issues and answer any questions you may have.
About Dr. Harry Renco, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1124093075
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University Hosps
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Renco has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Renco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Renco using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Renco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Renco works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Renco. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Renco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Renco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Renco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.