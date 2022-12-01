See All Ophthalmologists in Baltimore, MD
Ophthalmology
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience
Dr. Harry Quigley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Dr. Quigley works at Wilmer Eye Institute in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Glaucoma Surgery and Hypotony of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wilmer Eye Institute
    600 N Wolfe St Ste B110, Baltimore, MD 21287 (410) 955-6052

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Hypotony of Eye
Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Hypotony of Eye

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trabeculotomy Ab Externo Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 01, 2022
    Wonderful physician. Thorough and patient. Highly recommend. Gave me observations no one else had.
    About Dr. Harry Quigley, MD

    Ophthalmology
    52 years of experience
    English
    1598703159
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship: Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
    Residency: Wilmer Institute Johns Hopkins
    • Mt Zion Hosp
    Medical Education: Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    • Harvard College
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harry Quigley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quigley is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Quigley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Quigley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Quigley works at Wilmer Eye Institute in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Dr. Quigley's profile.

    Dr. Quigley has seen patients for Glaucoma, Glaucoma Surgery and Hypotony of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quigley on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Quigley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quigley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quigley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quigley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

