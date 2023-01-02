See All Ophthalmologists in Altamonte Springs, FL
Ophthalmology
5 (634)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Harry Pappas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs.

Dr. Pappas works at Florida Eye Clinic in Altamonte Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery, Presbyopia and Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Florida Eye Clinic, PA
    160 Boston Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 834-7776

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Altamonte Springs

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract Removal Surgery
Presbyopia
Astigmatism
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Laser Cataract Surgery Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Argus Insurance
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Florida Hospital Healthcare System
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Superior Vision
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Benefits of America

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 634 ratings
    Patient Ratings (634)
    5 Star
    (625)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 02, 2023
    We had an excellent experience having cataract surgery with Dr. Pappas. He was very considerate and kind and did an excellent job with the surgery. We will be having the neck surgery in the next couple of months.
    Timothy D Youell — Jan 02, 2023
    About Dr. Harry Pappas, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 44 years of experience
    • English, Chinese, German, Greek and Spanish
    • 1457342560
    Education & Certifications

    • Mass Eye Ear Infirm
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    • Los Angeles Co/usc Med Center
    • The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harry Pappas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pappas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pappas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pappas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pappas works at Florida Eye Clinic in Altamonte Springs, FL. View the full address on Dr. Pappas’s profile.

    Dr. Pappas has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery, Presbyopia and Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pappas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Pappas speaks Chinese, German, Greek and Spanish.

    634 patients have reviewed Dr. Pappas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pappas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pappas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pappas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

