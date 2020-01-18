Overview

Dr. Harry Ou, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chino, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Chino Valley Medical Center, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Dimas Community Hospital.



Dr. Ou works at Honzen Ou MD in Chino, CA with other offices in Montclair, CA, Pomona, CA and Upland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.