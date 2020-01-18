Dr. Harry Ou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Ou, MD
Overview
Dr. Harry Ou, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chino, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Chino Valley Medical Center, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Dimas Community Hospital.
Dr. Ou works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Honzen Ou MD5562 Philadelphia St Ste 200, Chino, CA 91710 Directions (909) 464-9119
-
2
Montclair Hospital Medical Center5000 San Bernardino St, Montclair, CA 91763 Directions (909) 625-5411
-
3
Nalini Garg M.d. Inc.255 E Bonita Ave Bldg 3B, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 464-9119
-
4
San Antonio Regional Hospital999 San Bernardino Rd, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 464-9119
Hospital Affiliations
- Chino Valley Medical Center
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
- San Dimas Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ou?
Dr. Ou did a fantastic job fixing my umbilical hernia. Excellent front office staff too!
About Dr. Harry Ou, MD
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1750569356
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ou has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ou accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ou works at
Dr. Ou has seen patients for Anal Fissure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ou. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.