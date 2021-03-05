Dr. Harry Ojeas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ojeas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Ojeas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harry Ojeas, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast, HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX.
Dr. Ojeas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Consultants - Houston444 Farm To Market Rd 1959a, Houston, TX 77034 Directions (281) 805-3501
-
2
Gastroenterology Consultants - Pasadena4211 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX 77504 Directions (281) 805-3499
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Network
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ojeas?
Dr. Ojeas gave me a comprehensive visit, very professional, and listens to your concerns. Very good doctor. The only issue I have is with his scheduling staff. She is very rude at times. It seems she's getting complacent in her job. She's provided the same information so much that when you as for clarification, she becomes belligerent. She needs to realize that patients are hearing the information for the first time in most cases.
About Dr. Harry Ojeas, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1528051042
Education & Certifications
- University of Oklahoma
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University Of Puerto Rico Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ojeas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ojeas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ojeas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ojeas works at
Dr. Ojeas has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ojeas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ojeas speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ojeas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ojeas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ojeas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ojeas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.