Dr. Harry Odabashian, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Harry Odabashian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.
Albany Med Faculty Physicians1365 Washington Ave Ste 200, Albany, NY 12206 Directions (518) 264-1800Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
He is a kind doctor and very patiently listens to the patient. I am so comfortable with him to entrust myself to his medical care.
- Cardiology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Odabashian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Odabashian accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Odabashian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Odabashian has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Odabashian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Odabashian speaks Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Odabashian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Odabashian.
