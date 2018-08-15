See All Neurologists in Huntsville, AL
Dr. Harry McDaris Jr, MD

Neurology
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Harry McDaris Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.

Dr. McDaris Jr works at Crown Headache Center in Huntsville, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Southside Family Practice
    204 Lowe Ave SE Ste 4, Huntsville, AL 35801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 533-5445

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
Headache
Cluster Headache
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 15, 2018
    I love Dr. McDaris! I have been a patient more more then 15 years. He is very kind and compassionate. He takes his time with you and doesn't rush. He will look into things if he doesn't know something. He truly cares about his patients and their well being. I would highly recommend!
    Liz Wright in Madison — Aug 15, 2018
    About Dr. Harry McDaris Jr, MD

    • Neurology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1265499099
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harry McDaris Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDaris Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McDaris Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McDaris Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McDaris Jr works at Crown Headache Center in Huntsville, AL. View the full address on Dr. McDaris Jr’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. McDaris Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDaris Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDaris Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDaris Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

