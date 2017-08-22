Dr. Marshak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harry Marshak, MD
Overview
Dr. Harry Marshak, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Marshak works at
Locations
Henrietta Stancz-szeder MD Inc.421 N Rodeo Dr Ph 1, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 657-7600Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Marshak is truly a talented and amazing surgeon!! Not only does he have great bedside manners and makes you feel comfortable and feel like your in great hands, his work is also amazing! Your body feels and looks exactly like what you want it to. He has magical hands!! Anyone looking to feel and look great he is the one to go to!
About Dr. Harry Marshak, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marshak accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marshak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Marshak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marshak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marshak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marshak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.