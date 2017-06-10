Dr. Harry Lopez, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Podiatric Surgeons
- NY
- Forest Hills
- Dr. Harry Lopez, DPM
Dr. Harry Lopez, DPM
Overview
Dr. Harry Lopez, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Forest Hills, NY.
Dr. Lopez works at
Locations
-
1
Forest Hills Office11241 Queens Blvd Ste Llb, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 793-8383
-
2
Ozone Park Office8501 Rockaway Blvd, Ozone Park, NY 11416 Directions (718) 925-2195Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pmFriday10:00am - 2:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Fungal Nail Infection
- View other providers who treat Achilles Tendinitis
- View other providers who treat Athlete's Foot
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Dry Skin
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Nail and Nail Bed Infection
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Cholesterol Screening
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Dexamethasone Suppression Test
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Screening
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
- View other providers who treat Foot Fracture
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Hammer Toe
- View other providers who treat Lipedema
- View other providers who treat Nail Avulsion and Excision
- View other providers who treat Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
- View other providers who treat Plantar Wart
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Scan
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Screening
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Ultrasound, Thyroid
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Warts
- View other providers who treat Water Deprivation Test
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Achilles Tenotomy
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Adhesive Capsulitis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Ankle Disorders
- View other providers who treat Ankle Fracture
- View other providers who treat Ankle Injury
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprains and Strains
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bacterial Sepsis
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Benign Tumor
- View other providers who treat Bone Disorders
- View other providers who treat Bunion
- View other providers who treat Bunion Surgery
- View other providers who treat Bunionette
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Ketoacidosis
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Excessive Sweating
- View other providers who treat Foot and Ankle Disorders
- View other providers who treat Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
- View other providers who treat Foot and Ankle Injuries
- View other providers who treat Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
- View other providers who treat Foot Conditions
- View other providers who treat Foot Deformities
- View other providers who treat Foot Injuries
- View other providers who treat Foot Sprain
- View other providers who treat Fracture
- View other providers who treat Ganglion Cyst
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Goiter
- View other providers who treat Hammer Toe Repair
- View other providers who treat Heel Pain
- View other providers who treat Heel Spur
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hyperthyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Ingrown Toenail
- View other providers who treat Intertrigo
- View other providers who treat Iodine Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Knee Sprain
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Nerve Pain
- View other providers who treat Neuromas
- View other providers who treat Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy-Related Disorders
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Sever's Disease
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Stress Fracture of Foot
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cyst
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Disease
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Nodule
- View other providers who treat Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
- View other providers who treat Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Ulcer of Foot
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Lopez?
This doctor is great, very attentive, caring and on point. His staff is very courteous and professional. I am not a big fan of doctors but this one was great.
About Dr. Harry Lopez, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, American Sign Language and Spanish
- 1437105731
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez works at
Dr. Lopez has seen patients for Limb Pain, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lopez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lopez speaks American Sign Language and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.