Dr. Harry Lopez, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Harry Lopez, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. 

Dr. Lopez works at Clara Rivera, MD in Forest Hills, NY with other offices in Ozone Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Forest Hills Office
    11241 Queens Blvd Ste Llb, Forest Hills, NY 11375
  2. 2
    Ozone Park Office
    8501 Rockaway Blvd, Ozone Park, NY 11416
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Limb Pain
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Limb Pain
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Limb Pain
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Achilles Tendinitis
Athlete's Foot
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Gastroparesis
Limb Cramp
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Plantar Fasciitis
Polyneuropathy
Restless Leg Syndrome
Leg and Foot Ulcers
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Cellulitis
Cholesterol Screening
Dermatitis
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Evaluation
Difficulty With Walking
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Foot Fracture
Gait Abnormality
Hammer Toe
Lipedema
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Plantar Wart
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Tobacco Use Disorder
Ultrasound, Thyroid
VAP Lipid Testing
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Water Deprivation Test
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Achilles Tenotomy
ADHD and-or ADD
Adhesive Capsulitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Ankle Disorders
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Injury
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Pain
Bacterial Sepsis
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Bone Disorders
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery
Bunionette
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Excessive Sweating
Foot and Ankle Disorders
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Injuries
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Foot Conditions
Foot Deformities
Foot Injuries
Foot Sprain
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Goiter
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hammer Toe Repair
Heel Pain
Heel Spur
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hyperthyroidism
Hypokalemia
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Hypothyroidism
Ingrown Toenail
Intertrigo
Iodine Deficiency
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Kidney Disease
Knee Sprain
Lipid Disorders
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nerve Pain
Neuromas
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Pregnancy-Related Disorders
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sever's Disease
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stress Fracture of Foot
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Disease
Thyroid Nodule
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Ulcer
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcer of Foot
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vitamin D Deficiency
Yeast Infections
    About Dr. Harry Lopez, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, American Sign Language and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437105731
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harry Lopez, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lopez has seen patients for Limb Pain, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lopez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Lopez speaks American Sign Language and Spanish.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.