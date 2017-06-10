Overview

Dr. Harry Lopez, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Forest Hills, NY.



Dr. Lopez works at Clara Rivera, MD in Forest Hills, NY with other offices in Ozone Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.