Overview

Dr. Harry Lin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Metuchen, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from PEKING SECOND MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Lin works at New Jersey Home Care LLC in Metuchen, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.