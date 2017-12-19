See All Psychiatrists in Eureka, CA
Dr. Harry Lesch, MD

Psychiatry
3 (6)
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Harry Lesch, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Eureka, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka.

Dr. Lesch works at HARRY B LESCH MD in Eureka, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Harry B Lesch MD
    2934 H ST, Eureka, CA 95501 (707) 442-1111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diagnostic Evaluation
Medication Management
Psychotherapy Services
Diagnostic Evaluation
Medication Management
Psychotherapy Services

Diagnostic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 19, 2017
    One visit and he prescribed the right medication (only 1). My previous psychiatrist had me on multiple medications & they weren’t doing anything for me. Dr.Lesch definitely pays attention to the needs of his patients.
    Eureka, CA — Dec 19, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Harry Lesch, MD
    About Dr. Harry Lesch, MD

    Specialties
    Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    55 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1417973421
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harry Lesch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lesch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lesch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lesch accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Lesch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lesch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lesch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lesch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lesch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

