Overview

Dr. Harry Lee, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from ST. Georges University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital and Clinic.



Dr. Lee works at Montgomery Allergy and Asthma Associates in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.