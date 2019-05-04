Dr. Harry Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Lee, MD
Dr. Harry Lee, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from ST. Georges University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital and Clinic.
Montgomery Allergy and Asthma Associates1420 Narrow Lane Pkwy, Montgomery, AL 36111 Directions (334) 284-4196
- Jackson Hospital and Clinic
He always explain your condition and makes you feel like a person not just another patient
- Allergy & Immunology
- 40 years of experience
- English, German
- University Of South Florida/All Children's Hospital/Tampa General Hospital
- Marshall U Sch Med
- Marshall University School Of Medicine
- ST. Georges University School of Medicine
- FAIRMONT STATE COLLEGE
- Pediatrics
