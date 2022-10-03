Overview

Dr. Harry Lebowitz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Lebowitz works at Delaware Ophthalmology Cnslnts in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Cataract Removal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.