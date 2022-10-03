Dr. Harry Lebowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lebowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Lebowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harry Lebowitz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Lebowitz works at
Locations
-
1
Delaware Ophthalmology Cnslnts3501 Silverside Rd, Wilmington, DE 19810 Directions (302) 479-3937
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lebowitz?
Cataract removal in April 2017 and the right eye cataract removal surgery May 2022. The doctor also did Toric implant in 2017 and one in 2022. I was nervous about the second implant because I had a detached retina in 1986. Dr. Leibowitz was very skilled and knew what he was doing. He calmed my nerves and did an excellent job. Thank You!
About Dr. Harry Lebowitz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922051127
Education & Certifications
- New Haven Hosp/Yale Sch Med
- St Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- BRANDEIS UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lebowitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lebowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lebowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lebowitz works at
Dr. Lebowitz has seen patients for Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Cataract Removal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lebowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lebowitz speaks Spanish.
89 patients have reviewed Dr. Lebowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lebowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lebowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lebowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.