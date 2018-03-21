Overview

Dr. Harry Kram, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with L A Downtown Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Atherosclerosis and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.