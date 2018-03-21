Dr. Harry Kram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Kram, MD
Overview
Dr. Harry Kram, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with L A Downtown Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Atherosclerosis and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3445 Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 230, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 326-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- L A Downtown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Bedside manner was impeccable. Gave me the right treatment in a best advice to in fixing my. Felt comfortable the whole time.
About Dr. Harry Kram, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1811937436
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Med Ctr
- King-Drew Med Ctr
- LSU
- University of Florida
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kram has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kram speaks Chinese and Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Kram. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kram.
