Overview

Dr. Harry Kourlis, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Cardiovascular Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway.



Dr. Kourlis works at Cleveland Clinic Mercy in Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.