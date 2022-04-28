See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Canton, OH
Dr. Harry Kourlis, MD

Cardiovascular Surgery
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Harry Kourlis, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Cardiovascular Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway.

Dr. Kourlis works at Cleveland Clinic Mercy in Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Mercy
    1330 Mercy Dr NW, Canton, OH 44708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 708-2777

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Myxoma Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Aortic Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Incompetence Chevron Icon
Valvular Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 28, 2022
    Dr. Kourlis performed quadruple bypass on me over 4 years ago. He was very thorough explaining the benefits as well as the risks before the surgery. My after surgery care from him was great. I have recovered and I'm doing very well with no heart issues from the surgery.
    Mike B — Apr 28, 2022
    About Dr. Harry Kourlis, MD

    • Cardiovascular Surgery
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Greek and Spanish
    • Male
    • 1902865678
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clin Fdn, Cleveland Clin
    • Baylor University Med Center|University Louisville School Of Med
    • Baylor University Med Ctr
    • GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic
    • Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harry Kourlis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kourlis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kourlis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kourlis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kourlis works at Cleveland Clinic Mercy in Canton, OH. View the full address on Dr. Kourlis’s profile.

    Dr. Kourlis has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kourlis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kourlis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kourlis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kourlis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kourlis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

