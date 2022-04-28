Dr. Harry Kourlis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kourlis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Kourlis, MD
Overview
Dr. Harry Kourlis, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Cardiovascular Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway.
Dr. Kourlis works at
Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Mercy1330 Mercy Dr NW, Canton, OH 44708 Directions (330) 708-2777
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Sagamore Health Network
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kourlis?
Dr. Kourlis performed quadruple bypass on me over 4 years ago. He was very thorough explaining the benefits as well as the risks before the surgery. My after surgery care from him was great. I have recovered and I'm doing very well with no heart issues from the surgery.
About Dr. Harry Kourlis, MD
- Cardiovascular Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
- Male
- 1902865678
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clin Fdn, Cleveland Clin
- Baylor University Med Center|University Louisville School Of Med
- Baylor University Med Ctr
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kourlis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kourlis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kourlis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kourlis works at
Dr. Kourlis has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kourlis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kourlis speaks Greek and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kourlis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kourlis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kourlis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kourlis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.