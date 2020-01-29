Overview

Dr. Harry Koslowski, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Koslowski works at Jacksonville Multispecialty Group, LLC in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.