Dr. Harry Koslowski, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Harry Koslowski, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.
Harry M Koslowski MD3599 University Blvd S Ste 601, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 367-0707
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Harry is one of the doctor will tell you the pure honest truth. He told me things about my Dad that has dementia and I was like whatever not really wanting to hear what he had to say but with in 3 weeks I had to call him and tell him I needed help on what he told me was sure to come. I would recommend him to everyone I come in contact with that need hi.
About Dr. Harry Koslowski, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Dr. Koslowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koslowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koslowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Koslowski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koslowski.
