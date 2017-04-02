Dr. Harry Koo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Koo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harry Koo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Chldns Hosp Philadelphia
Dr. Koo works at
Locations
Department of Urology360 Essex St Ste 403, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-8090
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The first Urologist we were referred to was horrendous. He was aggressive with our then 6 week old, impatient with our questions and concerns, and pushy with the scheduling of surgery. We asked our sons Cardiologist who he would take HIS child to if he had the same issue. (an undescended, non-palpable testicle) He recommended Dr. Koo. From the first visit, when the nurse called him a "gentle giant", to the successful completion of a very complex 2 part surgery, this man was extraordinary.
About Dr. Harry Koo, MD
- Urology
- English, Korean
- 1114005568
Education & Certifications
- Chldns Hosp Philadelphia
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koo has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Vesicoureteral Reflux and Hydrocele, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Koo speaks Korean.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Koo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.