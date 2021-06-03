Dr. Harry Khasigian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khasigian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Khasigian, MD
Overview
Dr. Harry Khasigian, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mark Twain Medical Center, Methodist Hospital of Sacramento and Sutter Amador Hospital.
Dr. Khasigian works at
Locations
-
1
Harry A. Khasigian A Medical Corp.7551 Timberlake Way Ste 200, Sacramento, CA 95823 Directions (916) 525-0620Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mark Twain Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital of Sacramento
- Sutter Amador Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khasigian?
Dr khasaigan and Dr D'Amico and their staff are dream team.. I have been going for years with doctors telling me "oh it's nothing, oh it's your weight" and come to find out my right knee had stage 4 to 5 stage arthritis, bone on bone. If it wasn't for Dr khasaigan and Dr D'Amico taking the time to really evaluate my case I will still be in so much pain. Thanks to them I have my life back I'm able to walk around and I am pain free and I just thank them from the bottom of my heart. Thanks for giving me the ability to walk.
About Dr. Harry Khasigian, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1275505562
Education & Certifications
- U Calif-Irvine
- La Co-Usc Med Ctr
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khasigian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khasigian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khasigian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khasigian works at
Dr. Khasigian has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khasigian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Khasigian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khasigian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khasigian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khasigian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.