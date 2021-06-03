See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Harry Khasigian, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (43)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Harry Khasigian, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mark Twain Medical Center, Methodist Hospital of Sacramento and Sutter Amador Hospital.

Dr. Khasigian works at Capital Orthopedics in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital
Locations

  1. 1
    Harry A. Khasigian A Medical Corp.
    7551 Timberlake Way Ste 200, Sacramento, CA 95823 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 525-0620
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mark Twain Medical Center
  • Methodist Hospital of Sacramento
  • Sutter Amador Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Harry Khasigian, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275505562
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Calif-Irvine
    Residency
    Internship
    • La Co-Usc Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Southern California School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
