Dr. Harry Kezelian Jr, DPM

Podiatry
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Harry Kezelian Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Harper University Hospital.

Dr. Kezelian Jr works at Michigan Premier Internist in Southfield, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Pain Management Consultants PC
    29877 Telegraph Rd Ste 200, Southfield, MI 48034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 354-0057
  2. 2
    University Surgeons - Harper Professional Building
    4160 John R St Ste 615, Detroit, MI 48201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 745-4195

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Harper University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Accepted Insurance Plans:
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Patient Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 12, 2018
    Dr Kezelian is a very good and caring doctor. He has a great sense of humor, which helps when you’re going into surgery. I have had bunion surgery, on both feet, 6 weeks apart, and it went great. He listens to his patient and does what is necessary to make you comfortable. After surgery, he was available for any problem, His staff , as well as Dr. Kezelian himself, called to check on me. Office staff is great as well. I would recommend him to anyone who needs help with their feet. Thanks Doc.
    Margarete Shimshock — Jan 12, 2018
    About Dr. Harry Kezelian Jr, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, Armenian
    • 1629083035
    Education & Certifications

    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harry Kezelian Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kezelian Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kezelian Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kezelian Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kezelian Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kezelian Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kezelian Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kezelian Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

