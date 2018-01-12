Dr. Harry Kezelian Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kezelian Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Kezelian Jr, DPM
Dr. Harry Kezelian Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Harper University Hospital.
Michigan Pain Management Consultants PC29877 Telegraph Rd Ste 200, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 354-0057
University Surgeons - Harper Professional Building4160 John R St Ste 615, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 745-4195
Hospital Affiliations
- Harper University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr Kezelian is a very good and caring doctor. He has a great sense of humor, which helps when you’re going into surgery. I have had bunion surgery, on both feet, 6 weeks apart, and it went great. He listens to his patient and does what is necessary to make you comfortable. After surgery, he was available for any problem, His staff , as well as Dr. Kezelian himself, called to check on me. Office staff is great as well. I would recommend him to anyone who needs help with their feet. Thanks Doc.
About Dr. Harry Kezelian Jr, DPM
- Podiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1629083035
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Kezelian Jr speaks Armenian.
