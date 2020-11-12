Overview

Dr. Harry Katz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Midland Park, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Katz works at Northern Jersey ENT Associates in Midland Park, NJ with other offices in Glen Rock, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Deafness, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.