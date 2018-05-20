Dr. Karp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harry Karp, MD
Dr. Harry Karp, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School.
Surgery Center of Long Beach2880 Atlantic Ave Ste 160, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 988-9566
Dr Karp is not only an awesome anesthesiologist, but a great guy too...He really cares about his patients. His staff is great and their goal is to reduce pain in his patients.
About Dr. Harry Karp, MD
- 44 years of experience
- UCLA Med Center
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
Dr. Karp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karp has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Karp. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.