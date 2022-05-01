Dr. Harry Karamitsos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karamitsos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Karamitsos, MD
Dr. Harry Karamitsos, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Lenox Obgyn203 E 62nd St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (917) 688-2624Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Karamitsos?
Love the new office location and vibe.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Greek
- Albert Einsteincoll Med
- Albert Einstein College Med
- New York Medical College
