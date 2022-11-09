Overview

Dr. Harry Kahn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.



Dr. Kahn works at EvergreenHealth Surgical Care in Kirkland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fissure, Colectomy and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.