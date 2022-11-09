Dr. Harry Kahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Kahn, MD
Overview
Dr. Harry Kahn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.
Dr. Kahn works at
Locations
-
1
EvergreenHealth Surgical Care12333 NE 130th Ln Ste TAN-420, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 899-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kahn?
Everything Dr. Kahn said at the meetings with me was absolutely correct and clear. Recovery period after surgery was easy. All of the problems were gone and I am back in shape in 3 weeks after the surgery. Very well done!
About Dr. Harry Kahn, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, French
- 1457321739
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Med Center
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kahn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kahn accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kahn works at
Dr. Kahn has seen patients for Anal Fissure, Colectomy and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kahn speaks French.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.