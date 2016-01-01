See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Covington, LA
Dr. Harry Jasmin, MD

Internal Medicine
2.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Harry Jasmin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF AGUASCALIENTES / BIOMEDICAL CENTER.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    5001 Highway 190 East Service Rd Ste A1, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 809-5290

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Chronic Neck Pain
Diabetes Type 2
Anemia
Chronic Neck Pain
Diabetes Type 2

Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Harry Jasmin, MD.

    About Dr. Harry Jasmin, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073678769
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF AGUASCALIENTES / BIOMEDICAL CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harry Jasmin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jasmin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jasmin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jasmin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jasmin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jasmin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jasmin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jasmin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

