Dr. Harry Jacob, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harry Jacob, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LONG ISLAND COLLEGE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING.
Locations
Harry S. Jacob MD2800 Marcus Ave Ste 203, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 775-6666
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My whole family are patients of Dr. Harry Jacob as well as my grandparents many years ago. I know Dr. Jacob since I was in my early teens. He is an amazing doctor who truly cares about his patients. Now our children are patients of his. He never makes you wait in the office. I consider Dr. Jacob like family to us.
About Dr. Harry Jacob, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1346388162
Education & Certifications
- LONG ISLAND COLLEGE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacob accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacob has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacob speaks Hebrew.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacob. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacob.
