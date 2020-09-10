See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Harry Jacob, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (18)
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Harry Jacob, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LONG ISLAND COLLEGE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING.

Dr. Jacob works at Harry S. Jacob MD in New Hyde Park, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Experience & Treatment Frequency

Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration

Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Heart Disease
Hernia
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Muscle Spasm
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Stye
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 10, 2020
    My whole family are patients of Dr. Harry Jacob as well as my grandparents many years ago. I know Dr. Jacob since I was in my early teens. He is an amazing doctor who truly cares about his patients. Now our children are patients of his. He never makes you wait in the office. I consider Dr. Jacob like family to us.
    The Lavore family — Sep 10, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Harry Jacob, MD
    About Dr. Harry Jacob, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 48 years of experience
    • English, Hebrew
    • 1346388162
    Education & Certifications

    • LONG ISLAND COLLEGE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacob has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jacob has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Jacob works at Harry S. Jacob MD in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Jacob's profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacob. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacob.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacob, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacob appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

