Dr. Harry Huang, MD
Overview
Dr. Harry Huang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.
Locations
Harry H. Huang MD PA5630 SHIELDS DR, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 897-3322
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Huang is a true professional. He remembers details about you, tailors everything to the patient very carefully, errs on the side of caution with your valuable eyes, and is also just a friendly doctor that cares about his patients and staff. I’ve intersected with plenty of doctors and Dr. Huang goes the extra mile to help those under his care, beyond what you might expect. Thanks, Dr. Huang.
About Dr. Harry Huang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1992976146
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huang accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Glaucoma and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Huang speaks Chinese.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
