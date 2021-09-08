Overview

Dr. Harry Huang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.



Dr. Huang works at Harry H Huang MD PA in Bethesda, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Glaucoma and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.