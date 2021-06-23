Dr. Harry Hoyen III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoyen III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Hoyen III, MD
Overview
Dr. Harry Hoyen III, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Main Campus Medical Center and Southwest General Health Center.
Locations
Metrohealth Medical Center2500 Metrohealth Dr, Cleveland, OH 44109 Directions (216) 778-4393Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Metrohealth Brecksville Pharmacy9200 TREEWORTH BLVD, Brecksville, OH 44141 Directions (216) 957-9000
Metro Health7800 Pearl Rd, Cleveland, OH 44130 Directions (216) 778-4393
Kaiser Permanente12301 SNOW RD, Cleveland, OH 44130 Directions (800) 524-7377
Hospital Affiliations
- Main Campus Medical Center
- Southwest General Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He took my case to re-do a surgery that the first Doctor didn’t do correctly and refused to look any further. Dr. Hoyen showed more interest and caring to fix the problem and he did.
About Dr. Harry Hoyen III, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1326140021
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
