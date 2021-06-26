Overview

Dr. Harry Hicklin III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Medical Center.



Dr. Hicklin III works at Palmetto Cardio York County LLC in Rock Hill, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.