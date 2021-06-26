Dr. Harry Hicklin III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hicklin III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Hicklin III, MD
Overview
Dr. Harry Hicklin III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Medical Center.
Locations
Palmetto Cardio York County LLC430 Herlong Ave S Ste 104, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Directions (803) 324-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
By far, the best, absolute BEST Dr. I've been to. He truly cares about his patients!!
About Dr. Harry Hicklin III, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1992717763
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hicklin III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hicklin III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hicklin III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hicklin III has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hicklin III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hicklin III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hicklin III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hicklin III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hicklin III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.