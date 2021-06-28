Overview

Dr. Harry Herr, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.



Dr. Herr works at Champaign Dental Group in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.