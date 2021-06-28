Dr. Harry Herr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Herr, MD
Dr. Harry Herr, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Memorial Sloan-kettering Cancer Center1275 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 639-2000
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
You cannot find a more experienced doctor for bladder cancer. Diagnosed 7 years ago with a negative diagnosis and forecasted outcome from doctors on Long Island. I was recommneded to go see the guy that taught me-- Dr. Herr was positive from first diagnosis that I will fix it. Had surgery in 2015 and still free. No reason not to come to NY to see the best of the best
- Urology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1124004734
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Urology
