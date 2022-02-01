See All Plastic Surgeons in Edison, NJ
Dr. Harry Haramis, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Harry Haramis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Edison, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Wright State U

Dr. Haramis works at Associates in Plastic Surgery in Edison, NJ with other offices in Englishtown, NJ, West Orange, NJ and Warren, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Associates in Plastic Surgery
    1150 Amboy Ave, Edison, NJ 08837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 548-3200
  2. 2
    Associates in Plastic Surgery
    203 US Highway 9 Ste A, Englishtown, NJ 07726 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 617-1800
  3. 3
    Associates in Plastic Surgery
    743 Northfield Ave Ste 1, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 609-5979
  4. 4
    Associates in Plastic Surgery
    5 Mountain Blvd Ste 7, Warren, NJ 07059 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 222-8440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Breast Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Breast Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • EmblemHealth

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 01, 2022
    I had an extended tummy tuck with vaser, a pubic lift and muscle repair. I am beyond happy with my results. My clothes fit better and I feel better mentally and emotionally. I get compliments from men and woman often. Dr. Haramis is an artist.
    Lazara Carmen Perez — Feb 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Harry Haramis, MD
    About Dr. Harry Haramis, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    NPI Number
    • 1386861177
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wright State U
    Internship
    • Saint Barnabas Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harry Haramis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haramis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haramis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haramis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Haramis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haramis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haramis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haramis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

