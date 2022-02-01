Dr. Harry Haramis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haramis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Haramis, MD
Overview
Dr. Harry Haramis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Edison, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Wright State U
Dr. Haramis works at
Locations
Associates in Plastic Surgery1150 Amboy Ave, Edison, NJ 08837 Directions (732) 548-3200
Associates in Plastic Surgery203 US Highway 9 Ste A, Englishtown, NJ 07726 Directions (732) 617-1800
Associates in Plastic Surgery743 Northfield Ave Ste 1, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 609-5979
Associates in Plastic Surgery5 Mountain Blvd Ste 7, Warren, NJ 07059 Directions (908) 222-8440
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- EmblemHealth
Ratings & Reviews
I had an extended tummy tuck with vaser, a pubic lift and muscle repair. I am beyond happy with my results. My clothes fit better and I feel better mentally and emotionally. I get compliments from men and woman often. Dr. Haramis is an artist.
About Dr. Harry Haramis, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Greek
- 1386861177
Education & Certifications
- Wright State U
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haramis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haramis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haramis speaks Greek.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Haramis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haramis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haramis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haramis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.