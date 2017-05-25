Dr. Harry Gruenspan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gruenspan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Gruenspan, MD
Overview
Dr. Harry Gruenspan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Gruenspan works at
Locations
-
1
Maiden Lane Medical110 E 60th St Rm 903, New York, NY 10022 Directions (646) 290-9560
-
2
Ron Bakal, MD18 E 41st St Fl 1, New York, NY 10017 Directions (646) 290-9560
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gruenspan?
Nice doctor. He is thorough and takes his time. Answered all my questions with answers to my satisfaction. It was my first visit. The staff was polite and accommodating. I did not wait long....10 minutes at most. I plan on going back for future visits.
About Dr. Harry Gruenspan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1649349010
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gruenspan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gruenspan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gruenspan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gruenspan works at
Dr. Gruenspan has seen patients for Excessive Sweating, Vitamin D Deficiency and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gruenspan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gruenspan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gruenspan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gruenspan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gruenspan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.