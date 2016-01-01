See All Dermatologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Harry Greenberg, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (47)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Harry Greenberg, MD is a dermatologist in Las Vegas, NV. Dr. Greenberg completed a residency at Scott and White The Texas A&M University Health System. He currently practices at Las Vegas Dermatology, Las Vegas, NV and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Greenberg is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Las Vegas Dermatology
    653 N Town Center Dr Ste 414, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 456-3120

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Commercial Insurance Company
  • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
  • Health Net
  • Humana
  • Medical Mutual of Ohio
  • MultiPlan
  • National Elevator
  • Premera Blue Cross
  • Providence Health Plans
  • Tricare
  • UnitedHealthCare
  • Wells Fargo Insurance

About Dr. Harry Greenberg, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 23 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1447276175
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University of Wisconsin / Madison
Residency
  • Scott and White The Texas A&M University Health System
Internship
  • Georgetown University Hospital
Medical Education
  • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Undergraduate School
  • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center

Patient Satisfaction

3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 47 ratings
Patient Ratings (47)
5 Star
(29)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(4)
1 Star
(14)
