Overview

Dr. Harry Gordon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from GRACE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Gordon works at Adventhealth Centra Care Dr Phillips in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.