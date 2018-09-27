Dr. Harry Goldsztajn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldsztajn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Goldsztajn, MD
Overview
Dr. Harry Goldsztajn, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They graduated from Universidad Central de Venezuela and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital and HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.
Dr. Goldsztajn works at
Locations
1
Hematology Oncology Associates of The Palm Beaches3450 Lantana Rd Ste 100, Lake Worth, FL 33462 Directions (561) 709-6852Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Hematology Oncology Associates2300 S Congress Ave Ste 103, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Directions (561) 709-6851Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Infectious Disease Consultants12993 Southern Blvd Ste B, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Directions (561) 709-6837Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. He was my doctor for six years. I¨m alive for his treatments. thanks a lot
About Dr. Harry Goldsztajn, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1487081196
Education & Certifications
- The Jewish Hospital and Medical Center of Brooklyn
- The Jewish Hospital and Medical Center of Brooklyn
- The Jewish Hospital and Medical Center of Brooklyn
- Universidad Central de Venezuela
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldsztajn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldsztajn accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldsztajn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldsztajn speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldsztajn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldsztajn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldsztajn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldsztajn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.