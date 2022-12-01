Dr. Harry Goldin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Goldin, MD
Overview
Dr. Harry Goldin, MD is a Dermatologist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Kentucky|University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
Dr. Goldin works at
Locations
-
1
GoldinSkin Dermatology Group4709 Golf Rd Ste 600, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (708) 797-9617Tuesday8:00am - 3:00pmWednesday9:30am - 2:00pmThursday8:00am - 3:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Pipefitters
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldin?
Over the years I have found Dr Goldin patient, friendly, and extremely caring, and his staff is friendly and caring, too.
About Dr. Harry Goldin, MD
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1184619785
Education & Certifications
- Cook Co Hospital|Michael Reese Hospital
- Michael Reese Hospital And Med Center|Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
- University Of Kentucky|University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldin works at
Dr. Goldin has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goldin speaks Hebrew.
245 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.