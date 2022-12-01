See All Dermatologists in Skokie, IL
Dr. Harry Goldin, MD

Dermatology
5 (245)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Harry Goldin, MD is a Dermatologist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Kentucky|University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Skokie Hospital.

Dr. Goldin works at GoldinSkin Dermatology Group in Skokie, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    GoldinSkin Dermatology Group
    4709 Golf Rd Ste 600, Skokie, IL 60076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 797-9617
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 2:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital
  • Skokie Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Ringworm
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Angioma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Platelet Rich Plasma Therapy Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Silhouette InstaLift Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Surgery Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Pipefitters
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 245 ratings
    Patient Ratings (245)
    5 Star
    (234)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 01, 2022
    Over the years I have found Dr Goldin patient, friendly, and extremely caring, and his staff is friendly and caring, too.
    Anonymous A. — Dec 01, 2022
    About Dr. Harry Goldin, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 42 years of experience
    • English, Hebrew
    • 1184619785
    Education & Certifications

    • Cook Co Hospital|Michael Reese Hospital
    • Michael Reese Hospital And Med Center|Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
    • University Of Kentucky|University of Kentucky College of Medicine
    • Dermatology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harry Goldin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goldin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goldin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goldin works at GoldinSkin Dermatology Group in Skokie, IL. View the full address on Dr. Goldin’s profile.

    Dr. Goldin has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    245 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

