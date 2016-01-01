Overview

Dr. Harry Glassman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Olympia Medical Center.



Dr. Glassman works at Harry A Glassman MD in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.