Overview

Dr. Harry Fronista, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 58 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Fronista works at HUBER HEIGHTS MEDICAL CENTER in Dayton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.