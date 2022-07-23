Overview

Dr. Harry Fischer, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Fischer works at Northwell Health Physician Partners at Greenwich Village, 3rd Floor in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.