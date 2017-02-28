See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Simi Valley, CA
Dr. Harry Drummond III, MD

Geriatric Medicine
5 (5)
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Harry Drummond III, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Simi Valley, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventist Health Simi Valley.

Dr. Drummond III works at Regal Medical Group Inc. in Simi Valley, CA.

Locations

    Regal Medical Group Inc.
    Regal Medical Group Inc.
2755 Alamo St Ste 101, Simi Valley, CA 93065
(805) 210-7280
    Simi Valley Hospital
    Simi Valley Hospital
2975 Sycamore Dr, Simi Valley, CA 93065
(805) 955-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Simi Valley

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaccination
Geriatric Assessment
Obesity
Obesity

Vaccination Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 28, 2017
    Dr Drummond sits and listens to you and actually explains your options. The only problem is getting an appointment. Sometimes it takes to long.
    Simi Valley, CA — Feb 28, 2017
    About Dr. Harry Drummond III, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    NPI: 1164416517
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Drummond III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Drummond III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Drummond III works at Regal Medical Group Inc. in Simi Valley, CA. View the full address on Dr. Drummond III’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Drummond III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drummond III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drummond III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drummond III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

