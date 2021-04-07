Overview

Dr. Harry Donias, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in West Monroe, LA. They specialize in Cardiovascular Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Glenwood Regional Medical Center and Ochsner LSU Health - Monroe Medical Center.



Dr. Donias works at Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.